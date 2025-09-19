Thiare leads Atlanta United against San Diego FC

San Diego FC (17-8-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (5-13-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +148, San Diego +156, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Jamal Thiare leads Atlanta United into a matchup with San Diego FC following a two-goal outing against the Columbus Crew.

United is 4-5-6 in home games. United is 4-6 in one-goal matches.

San Diego is 10-4-0 in road games. San Diego ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 147 shots on goal, averaging 4.9 per game. San Diego is also second in MLS play with 56 goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Latte Lath has scored seven goals with one assist for United. Aleksey Miranchuk has four goals over the past 10 games.

Anders Dreyer has 15 goals and 15 assists for San Diego. Hirving Lozano has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 1-3-6, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

San Diego: 5-3-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: None listed.

San Diego: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press