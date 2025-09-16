Bouanga and Los Angeles FC visit Real Salt Lake

Los Angeles FC (12-7-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (10-14-4, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC +121, Real Salt Lake +199, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Denis Bouanga leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with Real Salt Lake following a three-goal showing against the San Jose Earthquakes.

RSL is 9-10-4 in Western Conference play. RSL is ninth in the MLS allowing just 37 goals.

LAFC is 10-7-6 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC has a 4-0-2 record in games it scores more than two goals.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Luna has nine goals and two assists for RSL. Diogo Goncalves has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Bouanga has scored 18 goals and added six assists for LAFC. Heung Min Son has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 5-4-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

LAFC: 5-2-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: None listed.

LAFC: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press