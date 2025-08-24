Rennes sees red again with 2 players sent off in opening 11 minutes of 4-0 loss to Lorient

PARIS (AP) — Rennes would like to finish a match with all 11 of its players on the field.

After having Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal sent off in the first half of its season-opening win over Marseille last week, Rennes had two players dismissed in the first 11 minutes of a 4-0 loss at Lorient in the French league on Sunday.

Midfielder Mahdi Camara was sent off just five minutes into the first start for his new club after unintentionally kicking Lorient’s Dermane Karim in the chest.

Matters grew worse for Rennes six minutes later as it was reduced to nine men, with defender Christopher Wooh also shown a straight red card for bringing down Aiyegun Tosin when the Lorient forward was clear on goal.

According to Opta, Rennes is the first team to pick up two red cards in just over 10 minutes of a Ligue 1 game since it started collecting those stats in the 1992-93 season.

Rennes nevertheless managed to hold out until first-half stoppage time when Sambou Soumano broke the deadlock. But the floodgates opened after the break, with Tosin, Pablo Pagis and Théo Le Bris scoring.

Positive starts

Toulouse and Strasbourg continued their positive starts to the season with both teams picking up a second straight win without conceding a goal.

Frank Magri scored a second-half double to help Toulouse to a 2-0 win over Brest, and Emanuel Emegha’s late goal fired Strasbourg to a 1-0 win over Nantes.

Lens won 2-1 at Le Havre.

Monaco played at Lille later Sunday.

