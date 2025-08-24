Harbor Miller and Elijah Wynder score 1st MLS goals, Galaxy beat Rapids 3-0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Harbor Miller and Elijah Wynder scored their first career goals in MLS, Gabriel Pec also scored a goal, and the LA Galaxy beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Saturday night to snap a four-game winless streak.

JT Marcinkowski made his first MLS appearance since 2023 and had a save for LA (4-16-7). The 28-year-old, who signed with the Galaxy in January after seven seasons with San Jose, missed the 2024 season while recovering from knee surgery.

Miller, an 18-year-old defender, gave the Galaxy a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute. On the counter-attack, Miller ran onto a centering pass played by Miki Yamane and blasted a first-touch shot from near the penalty spot into the net.

The 22-year-old Wynder tapped a pass from the center of the area to Yamane on the right side. Yamane played a first-touch pass back to Wynder, who redirected it into the net from near the penalty spot to make it 2-0 in the 55th.

Pec, on the counter-attack, ran onto a long ball played ahead by Marco Reus and outraced the defense to the edge of the 6-yard box where he slipped a shot between the legs of goalkeeper Zack Steffen to cap the scoring in the 75th minute.

Colorado (10-12-6) had won back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

Steffen stopped two shots for the Rapids.

The Rapids beat the Galaxy 2-0 at home on June 25.

