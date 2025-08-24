Thomas Müller scores on PK in stoppage time to lift Whitecaps over St. Louis City 3-2

Thomas Müller scores on PK in stoppage time to lift Whitecaps over St. Louis City 3-2 View Photo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Thomas Müller scored on a penalty kick in the 14th minute of second-half stoppage time to rally the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 3-2 victory over St. Louis City on Saturday night.

Müller, making his first start and second appearance for Vancouver (14-6-7) since coming over from Germany’s Bayern Munich, took the PK after Mathias Laborda was fouled by Mykhi Joyner.

St. Louis City jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute when Eduard Löwen used a pass from Conrad Wallem to score his fourth goal of the season. Wallem’s helper was his third in his first season in the league.

Vancouver tied it at halftime when Brian White scored on a penalty kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time. White notched his 14th goal after Chris Durkin’s foul on Tristan Blackmon led to the PK. White has eight goals in six career matches against St. Louis City, including a hat trick in a win at BC Place last season.

St. Louis City (5-16-6) took a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute on João Klauss’ eighth goal. Sang Bin Jeong notched his first assist in his fourth appearance since coming over from Minnesota United where he had two assists in 70 appearances.

Daniel Ríos subbed in for White in the 77th minute and scored the equalizer in the 79th with an assist from Sebastian Berhalter. It was the second goal for Rios and the career-high sixth assist for Berhalter.

Yohei Takaoka had two saves for the Whitecaps.

Roman Bürki stopped four shots for St. Louis City, which is 1-10-3 on the road this season.

The Whitecaps — trying to make the postseason three years in a row for the first time — are third in the Western Conference with seven matches remaining.

St. Louis City will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. The Whitecaps return to league play on Sept. 13 when they host the Philadelphia Union.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer