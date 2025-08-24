Sam Surridge, Hany Mukhtar both score twice in first half to lead Nashville over Orlando City 5-1

Sam Surridge, Hany Mukhtar both score twice in first half to lead Nashville over Orlando City 5-1 View Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar both had two goals by halftime to help Nashville SC breeze to a 5-1 victory over Orlando City on Saturday night.

Surridge used an assist from Mukhtar — his 10th — to score in the 3rd minute and give Nashville (15-8-5) the lead.

Mukhtar took a pass from defender Josh Bauer and scored to give Nashville a 2-0 lead in the 17th minute. Bauer’s assist was his first in 54 career appearances — all with Nashville.

Mukhtar scored his 14th goal for a 3-0 lead in the 40th minute and Surridge followed with his 20th goal three minutes later for a 4-0 lead at the half.

Surridge’s brace gives him 20 goals — one more than Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot Award.

Mukhtar is one of five players with double-digit goals and assists this season.

Jacob Shaffelburg notched his first two assists this season on the final two goals and first-year defender Jeisson Palacios earned his first in his 19th appearance. Palacios added his first goal to cap the scoring in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Orlando City (13-7-8) avoided the shutout when Luis Muriel scored his career-high eighth goal — unassisted in the 76th minute after subbing in for Dagur Thorhallsson two minutes earlier.

Joe Willis stopped three shots in goal for Nashville.

Pedro Gallese totaled four saves for Orlando City.

Nashville snaps a three-match losing streak — all on the road — by improving to 10-1-3 at home this season. The club’s only home defeat was a 2-1 setback to FC Cincinnati to close out March.

Orlando City saw a four-match win streak end, falling to 6-3-5 on the road.

Orlando City returns to league play on Sept. 13 at D.C. United. Nashville is also idle until Sept. 13 when it travels to play FC Cincinnati.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer