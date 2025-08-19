Naeher scores first NWSL goal and Stars pull into 3-3 draw with Reign

SEATTLE (AP) — Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher scored her first National Women’s Soccer League goal in the final moments of stoppage time as the Chicago Stars pulled into a 3-3 draw with the Seattle Reign on Monday night.

The Stars scrambled for the equalizer after scoring a pair of late goals to pull to 3-2. Naeher, pushed forward to aid the attack and scored in the 99th minute in a crowd in front of the Reign’s net.

Naeher was making her 200th career start, becoming the first goalkeeper to reach the milestone in league history. She is the third goalkeeper to score a goal in the NWSL.

A Women’s World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist, Naeher retired from the U.S. national team last year.

Jess Fishlock scored in her third straight game when she took a cross from Jordyn Huitema and guided it into the goal. Huitema scored on a bicycle kick in the 33rd minute to make it 2-0 for the Reign (7-5-4).

Emeri Adames scored 10 seconds into the second half. Following the kickoff, Naeher was well out in front of her goal and Adames took advantage.

Brazilian Ludmila scored for Chicago in the 73rd minute. Just five minutes later, Camryn Biegalski added another.

Chicago (1-9-6) had to make two first-half substitutions because of injuries to Natalia Kuikka and Shea Groom.

Dubbed the Queen’s Match, the Reign honored the 1985 U.S. women’s national team on the 40th anniversary of the team’s first-ever international match.

