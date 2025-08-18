José Artur scores in stoppage time to rally Dynamo to 1-1 draw with Whitecaps

José Artur scores in stoppage time to rally Dynamo to 1-1 draw with Whitecaps View Photo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — José Artur found the net for the first time this season when he scored in second-half stoppage time to rally the Houston Dynamo to a 1-1 draw on Sunday night.

Brian White scored his team-high 13th goal of the season six minutes into the match on a penalty kick to give Vancouver (13-6-7) an early lead. The PK was awarded after Jayden Nelson drew a foul on Houston defender Griffin Dorsey.

Artur used an assist from Amine Bassi to score in the first minute of extra time for Houston (7-11-8). It was Artur’s fifth career goal in 232 appearances with the Dynamo and Columbus Crew. Bassi subbed in for Sebastian Kowalczyk in the 64th minute before collecting his third assist of the campaign.

Thomas Müller, longtime star of Germany’s FC Bayern Munich, made his debut for the Whitecaps when he subbed in for Jeevan Badwal in the 61st minute.

Yohei Takaoka finished with one save for the Whitecaps, who beat the Dynamo 3-0 in Houston in July.

Jonathan Bond stopped two shots for the Dynamo.

Houston’s Brooklyn Raines picked up a yellow card in each half’s stoppage time, leading to a red card and a suspension for Saturday’s match against the visiting San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Vancouver will host St. Louis City on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer