Inter Miami hosts the LA Galaxy in non-conference play

LA Galaxy (3-15-7, 16th in the Western Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (12-5-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF -191, Los Angeles +415, Draw +355; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami hosts the LA Galaxy in a non-conference matchup.

Miami is 6-2-3 in home games. Miami has scored 50 goals while giving up 37 for a +13 goal differential.

The Galaxy are 0-8-5 on the road. The Galaxy have a 1-8 record in one-goal games.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lionel Messi has scored 18 goals and added seven assists for Miami. Luis Suarez has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Gabriel Pec has five goals and one assist for the Galaxy. Joseph Paintsil has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 6-2-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Galaxy: 3-4-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Obando (injured), Drake Callender (injured), Oscar Ustari (injured), Lionel Messi (injured).

Galaxy: Carlos Emiro Garces Torres (injured), Riqui Puig (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press