Preston Judd scores in second-half stoppage time to lift Earthquakes over Whitecaps 2-1 View Photo

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Preston Judd scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to rally the San Jose Earthquakes to 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Judd subbed in for Josef Martínez in the 81st minute and used assists from defenders DeJuan Jones and Jamar Ricketts to score for the fourth time this season. Jones’ helper was his career-high fifth after notching three through his first 157 appearances. Ricketts collected his third for San Jose (8-10-8) in his first full season in the league.

Judd’s goal came after Brian White scored in the 88th minute to pull Vancouver (13-6-6) even at 1-1 after the Whitecaps played most of the match shorthanded. Defender Édier Ocampo was forced to exit in the 27th minute after receiving two yellow cards in a span of eight minutes. Defender Tristan Blackmon notched his first assist this season and his second in 169 career appearances on White’s 12th goal.

Martínez scored on a penalty kick in the 54th minute to give San Jose a 1-0 lead. The PK was awarded after Vitor Costa was fouled by Blackmon. It was the 11th goal this season for Martínez and the 127th of his career. Martínez needs six more goals to tie Jaime Moreno for fifth place all time.

Daniel De Sousa Britto finished with two saves for San Jose.

Yohei Takaoka saved three shots for Vancouver, including the only one in a scoreless first half.

The victory vaults the Earthquakes into eighth place in the Western Conference in its first season under coach Bruce Arena. The top nine teams advance to the postseason.

Vancouver falls to 6-4-4 on the road this season. Six of the Whitecaps final nine matches are at home.

The Whitecaps will host the Houston Dynamo on Aug. 17. The Earthquakes will host San Diego FC on Aug. 17.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer