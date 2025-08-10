Jaziel Orozco, João Klauss and Sang Bin Jeong score in St. Louis City’s 3-1 victory over Nashville

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jaziel Orozco, João Klauss and Sang Bin Jeong all scored to lead St. Louis City to a 3-1 victory over Nashville SC on Saturday night.

Orozco scored his first career goal to give St. Louis City the lead in the 23rd minute. It was the fifth appearance for the 21-year-old defender after four appearances with Real Salt Lake last season. Fellow defender Devin Padelford, 22, notched his first assist of the season in his second appearance with the club after coming over on loan from Minnesota United for a third-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Klauss scored for the eighth time this season for a two-goal lead in the 39th minute. Eduard Löwen was credited with his second assist of the season.

Bin Jeong scored his first goal for St. Louis City in his second appearance for a 3-0 advantage. The 23-year-old forward found the net in the 66th minute after coming over from Minnesota United where he scored seven goals in 70 appearances. St. Louis City paid $1.6 million to acquire him and the deal could reach $2 million with incentives.

Hany Mukhtar scored on a penalty kick in the 85th minute for Nashville. Mukhtar had a hat trick in a 3-1 home win in 2023 in the only other meeting between the clubs.

Roman Bürki finished with five saves for St. Louis City (5-14-6).

Joe Willis totaled three saves for Nashville (14-7-5) in its first trip to St. Louis. The club drops to 5-6-2 on the road this season.

St. Louis City improves to 6-7-4 against the Eastern Conference and 3-7-1 under interim coach David Critchley after Olof Mellberg was fired in May.

St. Louis City travels to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Nashville stays on the road to play New York City FC on Aug. 17.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer