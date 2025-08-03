Schmidt snatches late point for Houston in 2-2 tie with Bay

Sophie Schmidt scored a late equalizer to give the Houston Dash a 2-2 tie against Bay FC on Saturday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

In the only other match, the North Carolina Courage was held to a scoreless tie at home to the San Diego Wave.

Schmidt rose the highest in a crowded box to head home a corner kick in the 88th minute at PayPal Park.

Bay FC (4-6-4) had opened the scoring when Penelope Hocking scored a one-touch finish off Racheal Kundananji’s cross in the 16th minute.

Houston (3-8-3), now winless in its last six matches, fought back to tie it 1-1 when Kiki Van Zanten scored her first NWSL goal in the 72nd minute. Van Zanten swept home a chipped ball across the box by Avery Patterson.

Within two minutes Bay restored its lead when Alyssa Malonson crossed the ball to the back post for Taylor Huff to find a pocket of space in the box and finish in the 74th.

Bay FC took twice as many shots (20) as Houston (10). Despite 58% possession, the Dash managed just two shots on target.

Courage hold on for 0-0 at home to Wave

The North Carolina Courage and the San Diego Wave played to a 0-0 draw. The Courage (5-5-4) is now undefeated in its last five matches at home, while it is third shutout away from home for the Wave this season.

San Diego (7-3-4) dominated with 58% possession and 18 shots to North Carolina’s six but struggled to create big chances against a stubborn defense.

Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy made three saves. Wave winger Delphine Cascarino’s effort from the edge of the box in the 39th minute was the only strike that required a big save.

Olympic goal medalist Jaedyn Shaw, who started her career with San Diego in 2022, came off the bench for North Carolina in 70th minute.

