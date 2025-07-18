Los Angeles FC takes shutout streak into matchup with the LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy (3-14-6, 16th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (10-5-5, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -192, Los Angeles +443, Draw +335; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC comes into a matchup with the LA Galaxy after recording three straight shutout wins.

LAFC is 9-5-4 in conference matchups. LAFC is 3-0-0 when it scores only one goal.

The Galaxy are 2-11-6 in Western Conference games. The Galaxy are fifth in the MLS drawing 119 corner kicks, averaging 5.2 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The last meeting finished tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has scored 11 goals with six assists for LAFC. Nathan Ordaz has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Marco Reus has scored five goals with six assists for the Galaxy. Joseph Paintsil has four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 6-1-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 6.6 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Galaxy: 3-4-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Ryan Raposo (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Maxime Chanot (injured).

Galaxy: Riqui Puig (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press