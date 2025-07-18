Vancouver Whitecaps play San Diego FC after shutout win

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (12-5-5, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Diego FC (13-7-3, second in the Western Conference)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -122, Vancouver +285, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Houston Dynamo 3-0, the Vancouver Whitecaps face San Diego FC.

San Diego is 12-5-2 in conference games. Anders Dreyer paces the top-scoring team in Western Conference action with 11 goals. San Diego has a conference-leading 46 goals.

The Whitecaps are 11-3-4 in conference play. The Whitecaps have a +13 goal differential, scoring 38 goals while giving up 25.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. San Diego won the last meeting 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dreyer has scored 11 goals and added 12 assists for San Diego. Luca Bombino has one goal and two assists over the past 10 games.

Brian White has scored 11 goals with one assist for the Whitecaps. Emmanuel Sabbi has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Diego: 6-3-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: Anisse Saidi (injured), Willy Kumado (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured), Paddy McNair (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured).

Whitecaps: Giuseppe Bovalina (injured), Ali Ahmed (injured), Pedro Vite (injured), Sam Adekugbe (injured), Ryan Gauld (injured).

By The Associated Press