Rusnak and the Seattle Sounders host the San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes (7-8-8, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (9-6-7, sixth in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -143, San Jose +318, Draw +305; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Albert Rusnak leads the Seattle Sounders into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after scoring two goals against the Colorado Rapids.

The Sounders are 9-6-5 in conference play. The Sounders are 5-0-1 when they score more than two goals.

The Earthquakes are 6-6-5 in Western Conference games. The Earthquakes are second in the league with 44 goals led by Christian Arango with 10.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rusnak has scored 10 goals and added five assists for the Sounders. Danny Musovski has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

Arango has 10 goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Preston Judd has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 4-3-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 2-2-6, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Stuart Russell Hawkins (injured), Joao Paulo (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Stefan Frei (injured).

Earthquakes: Daniel Munie (injured), Noel Arthur Buck (injured), Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press