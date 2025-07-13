Owusu’s PK in the 83rd minute helps Montreal to 1-1 tie with Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Prince Owusu converted from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute for CF Montreal on Saturday night in a 1-1 tie with Orlando City.

Owusu drew a foul, conceded by Rodrigo Schlegel, in the area and his penalty-kick goal made it 1-1.

Montreal (3-13-7) went into the game with 15 points, the fewest in the Eastern Conference, and a minus-22 goal differential, tied with D.C. United for worst in MLS.

Martín Ojeda opened the scoring in the 28th minute — his eighth consecutive game with a goal contribution (two goals, six assists) — with a low shot from just outside the area the slipped inside the right post.

Orlando (9-5-8) winless in three straight.

Orlando’s Alex Freeman and Nicolás Rodríguez each had a shot blocked in stoppage time.

Jonathan Sirois stopped two shots for Montreal.

Pedro Gallese and Robin Jansson (yellow card accumulation) served one-game suspensions for Orlando. Javier Otero made his second career start in Gallese’s place and did not have a save.

