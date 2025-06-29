Ferreira, Musovski score goals to lead Seattle’s 2-0 win over Austin; Rusnák reaches MLS milestone View Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — Jesús Ferreira and Danny Musovski scored midway through the match and the Seattle Sounders defeated Austin FC 2-0 on Saturday night to move into fifth place in the Western Conference of the MLS.

Ferreira scored in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, giving the Sounders a 1-0 halftime lead. He connected with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner. He was assisted by Paul Rothrock, with a second assist by Albert Rusnák.

The assist made Rusnák the 13th player in MLS history to record 65 career goals and 65 career assists. He leads the Sounders offensively this season, with seven goals and four assists.

In the 54th minute, Musovski scored with a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Ferreira had the assist.

The Sounders (29 points, 8-6-5) move into fifth place, their three points for the win breaking a tie with Austin which remains at 26 points (7-8-5) and San Jose. San Jose has 27 points after a 1-1 tie with LA Galaxy.

Austin’s Brad Stuver made four saves. Seattle’s Stefan Frei had one save for the clean sheet.

Seattle’s Reed Baker-Whiting was shown a second yellow card in the 89th minute.

It was Seattle’s first match of the second half of the MLS season. The Sounders recently played three matches in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Austin last played on June 14 in a MLS match.

Up next

Austin hosts LAFC on Saturday.

Seattle hosts Columbus on Sunday. ___

