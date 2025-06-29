Maxi Urruti scores in second-half stoppage time and New England draws with Colorado

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Maxi Urruti’s header in the third minute of second-half stoppage time lifted the New England Revolution into a 3-3 tie with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Urruti scored with a header from the center of the box to the upper left central zone. The score came after a well-placed pass by Tanner Beason.

The Revolution (24 points, 6-6-6) overcame a 3-0 second-half deficit. Their first goal came on an own goal by Colorado and the second was delivered in the 86th minute on a penalty kick by Carles Gil.

Colorado (26 points, 7-8-5) took a 2-0 lead into the halftime break. At 29 minutes, Calvin Harris connected on a rebound in front of the goal after New England’s Aljaz Ivacic saved a shot by Ted Ku-Dipietro’s. In the 40th minute, Navarro, who helped set up the first goal, bounced a shot past Ivacic to the lower right corner.

Ku-Dipietro made it 3-0 in the 55th minute, scoring with a right-footed shot from the central position outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Colorado gave up an own goal when Sam Vines knocked a shot by Gil into his own net in the 58th minute.

Gil scored in the 86th minute on a penalty with a left-footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Colorado’s Nico Hansen made eight saves. Ivacic had one stop for New England.

Up next

Colorado hosts Sporting Kansas City on Friday.

New England visits Portland on Saturday. ___

