Damiani’s PK, Glesnes’ late block help Union beat Fire 1-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Bruno Damiani converted from the penalty spot in the 10th minute and 19-year-old goalkeeper Andrew Rick had his fourth shutout of the season to help the Philadelphia Union beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia (12-3-4), the points leader in all of MLS with 40, is unbeaten — with eight wins — in 11 straight.

Jakob Glesnes blocked a shot by Chicago’s Brian Gutiérrez in the third minute of stoppage time to preserve the Union’s win.

Chicago (7-7-4) had 57% possession and outshot the Union 15-11, but the Fire managed just two shots on goals.

Jeffrey Gal has allowed at least one goal in each of his four starts this season for the Fire. Chris Brady, Chicago’s regular goalkeeper, is with the U.S. men’s national team.

Edward Davis, a 19-year-old forward, made his MLS debut when he subbed on for the Union in place of Damiani in the 88th minute.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer