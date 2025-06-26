Ramiro Enrique and Marco Pasalić score 2 goals apiece, Orlando City beats St. Louis 4-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ramiro Enrique and Marco Pasalić each scored two goals on Wednesday night to help Orlando City beat St. Louis City SC 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Enrique put away a low cross played by Martín Ojeda with a sliding first-touch finish from point-blank range to open the scoring in the seventh minute and Pasalić, on the counter-attack, rolled a shot from well outside the area that slipped inside the right post in the ninth.

After a St. Louis giveaway, Eduard Atuesta ran onto a loose ball at the edge of the area and played a one-touch pass to Enrique for a first-touch goal from near the right corner of the 6-yard box that gave Orlando City (9-4-6) a 3-0 lead in the 22nd minute.

Simon Becher scored for St. Louis in the 40th minute and João Klauss, who had his first career MLS hat trick in a 3-3 tie with the LA Galaxy last time out, added a goal in stoppage time to make it 3-2 at the half.

Pasalić capped the scoring in the 82nd minute.

Roman Bürki had eight saves for St. Louis (3-10-6), which has just one win in its last 15 games.

Pedro Gallese stopped three shots for Orlando.

