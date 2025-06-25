Fluminense advances at Club World Cup after scoreless draw with the Mamelodi Sundowns

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Fluminense held the Mamelodi Sundowns to a scoreless draw on Wednesday, denying the South African club the win they needed to advance to the knockout round at the Club World Cup.

Fluminense finished second in Group F to Borussia Dortmund, which defeated Ulsan 1-0 in a simultaneous game in Cincinnati. Both Fluminense and Dortmund will await the results of other matches to learn their opponents in the round of 16.

The Sundowns needed a win to advance. They had never won a Club World Cup match before defeating Ulsan in their opener. They then put up a valiant fight in a 4-3 loss to Dortmund.

The Sundowns, the crowd favorite at Hard Rock Stadium, came out with energy, determined not to see their run in the tournament end. They dominated possession (68%) in the opening half and made three shots on goal.

Fluminense’s best chance in the half came in the 40th minute on Nonato’s attempt from the edge of the box.

Forty-year-old Thiago Silva was on the bench for Fluminense because of muscle soreness. Germán Cano started in his place.

Temperatures in Miami were in the balmy mid-80s, but cooler than in recent days.

Key moment

Fluminense, which only needed the draw to advance, increased the pressure in the second half. Cano nearly scored in the 58th minute when he picked up a pass from Jhon Arias but his right-footed shot hit the right post.

Takeaways

Fluminense joins fellow Brazilian clubs Palmeiras, Botafogo and Flamengo in advancing to the round of 16 at the expanded Club World Cup. Fluminense played to a scoreless draw against Dortmond before defeating Ulsan 4-2 in their first two matches.

