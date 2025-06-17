Driussi scores for River Plate but leaves with injury in 3-1 Club World Cup win over Urawa

SEATTLE (AP) — Sebastian Driussi scored for River Plate but was injured in the process, Marcos Acuña recorded two assists and the Argentine club beat the Urawa Red Diamonds 3-1 in the Club World Cup at Lumen Field on Tuesday.

Driussi’s goal three minutes into the second half made it 2-0, but he collided with goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa and fell to the ground in pain, grabbing his ankle. He limped off the field with assistance and was replaced by Miguel Borja.

Facundo Colidio and Maximiliano Meza also scored for River Plate.

Yusuke Matsuo converted a penalty for the Japanese club in the 58th minute. Takuro Kaneko drew the foul and yellow card on Acuña. The kick was delayed by pushing and shoving at the penalty box’s edge, resulting in a yellow for German Pezzella.

Colidio scored in the 12th minute on a header off a cross from Acuña, and Meza restored River Plate’s two-goal advantage in the 73rd minute off Acuña’s corner kick service.

Key moment

Franco Armani saved a strong shot from the center of the box by Thiago Santana in the 90th minute to preserve River Plate’s two-goal advantage.

Takeaways

Attendance for the noon kickoff was announced at 11,974. Lumen Field has a capacity of 68,740. But both teams had a significant fan presence for their Club World Cup opener.

By BELLA MUNSON

Associated Press