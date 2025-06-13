LA Galaxy try to end road losing streak in game against Saint Louis City SC

LA Galaxy (1-12-4, 16th in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (3-9-5, 15th in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -103, Los Angeles +246, Draw +260; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy visit Saint Louis City SC aiming to end a six-game road slide.

Saint Louis is 3-7-5 in Western Conference play. Saint Louis ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 64 shots on goal, averaging 3.8 per game.

The Galaxy are 1-9-4 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy are 0-7 in one-goal games.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Saint Louis won the last game 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Teuchert has three goals and one assist for Saint Louis. Klauss has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Christian Ramirez has four goals and one assist for the Galaxy. Diego Fagundez has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 1-6-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Galaxy: 1-7-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Chris Durkin (injured), Eduard Lowen (injured), Rasmus Alm (injured), Cedric Teuchert (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

Galaxy: Riqui Puig (injured), Marco Reus (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press