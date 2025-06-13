Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi and Minnesota United host San Diego FC

San Diego FC (9-5-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (8-3-6, second in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC +103, San Diego +247, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi leads Minnesota United into a matchup with San Diego FC after scoring two goals against the Seattle Sounders.

United is 5-3-5 against conference opponents. United has a 2-0-1 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

San Diego is 9-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. San Diego has scored 29 goals while giving up 18 for a +11 goal differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has scored eight goals with four assists for United. Joaquin Pereyra has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Anders Dreyer has scored six goals with six assists for San Diego. Hirving Lozano has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 4-2-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

San Diego: 5-4-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Kipp Keller (injured).

San Diego: Hamady Diop (injured), Willy Kumado (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Emmanuel Boateng (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press