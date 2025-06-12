Portland Timbers take on the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference action

San Jose Earthquakes (6-7-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (8-4-5, fourth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -128, San Jose +300, Draw +294; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers play the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference play.

The Timbers are 8-3-5 in Western Conference games. The Timbers rank 10th in the Western Conference drawing 77 corner kicks, averaging 4.5 per game.

The Earthquakes are 5-5-2 against Western Conference teams. The Earthquakes are fourth in the MLS with 93 shots on goal, averaging 5.5 per game. The Earthquakes are also third in MLS play with 34 goals.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antony has six goals and three assists for the Timbers. Santiago Moreno has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Christian Arango has scored nine goals with one assist for the Earthquakes. Cristian Espinoza has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 5-2-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-4-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Finn Surman (injured), Zac Mcgraw (injured), Ariel Lassiter (injured), Jonathan Rodriguez (injured), Maxime Crepeau (injured).

Earthquakes: Noel Arthur Buck (injured), Niko Tsakiris (injured), Francesco Montali (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured), Christian Arango (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press