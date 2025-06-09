AP PHOTOS: Boca Juniors and River Plate fans taking their passion to the FIFA Club World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — They may not have the global stars of Real Madrid or Manchester City, but Boca Juniors and River Plate bring something else: unmatched passion in the stands.

They are Argentina’s most popular clubs and fierce rivals. Thousands of their fans are expected to travel to the U.S. for the month-long FIFA Club World Cup that starts Saturday, hoping to recreate the electric atmosphere of Buenos Aires’ iconic stadiums, La Bombonera and El Monumental.

From club-crest tattoos and towering banners to chants pledging eternal loyalty or mocking their rivals, these supporters live for their teams. Hardcore groups known as “barra bravas” lead the noise with drums and trumpets, though some members won’t make the trip due to stadium bans or legal troubles.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By RODRIGO ABD, GUSTAVO GARELLO and NATACHA PISARENKO

Associated Press