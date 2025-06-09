Clear
64.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

AP PHOTOS: Boca Juniors and River Plate fans taking their passion to the FIFA Club World Cup

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Argentina Soccer Fans

AP PHOTOS: Boca Juniors and River Plate fans taking their passion to the FIFA Club World Cup

Photo Icon View Photo

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — They may not have the global stars of Real Madrid or Manchester City, but Boca Juniors and River Plate bring something else: unmatched passion in the stands.

They are Argentina’s most popular clubs and fierce rivals. Thousands of their fans are expected to travel to the U.S. for the month-long FIFA Club World Cup that starts Saturday, hoping to recreate the electric atmosphere of Buenos Aires’ iconic stadiums, La Bombonera and El Monumental.

From club-crest tattoos and towering banners to chants pledging eternal loyalty or mocking their rivals, these supporters live for their teams. Hardcore groups known as “barra bravas” lead the noise with drums and trumpets, though some members won’t make the trip due to stadium bans or legal troubles.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By RODRIGO ABD, GUSTAVO GARELLO and NATACHA PISARENKO
Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 