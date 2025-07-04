Los Angeles FC looks to end road draw streak in matchup with Austin

Los Angeles FC (7-5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (7-8-5, eighth in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC +142, Austin FC +183, Draw +231; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC takes on Austin after playing to a draw in four straight road games.

Austin is 6-7-4 against Western Conference opponents. Austin is fifth in the league allowing just 23 goals.

LAFC is 6-5-4 against Western Conference teams. LAFC is ninth in the league with 92 shots on goal, averaging 5.4 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. Austin won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Vazquez has scored five goals for Austin. Diego Rubio has one goal over the last 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has eight goals and five assists for LAFC. Olivier Giroud has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 2-4-4, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

LAFC: 4-1-5, averaging 2.2 goals, 6.6 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Myrto Uzuni (injured).

LAFC: Maxime Chanot (injured), Hugo Lloris (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press