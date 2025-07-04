Houston Dynamo visit San Diego FC after shutout victory

Houston Dynamo (6-9-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Diego FC (12-5-3, first in the Western Conference)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -141, Houston +338, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Saint Louis City SC 1-0, the Houston Dynamo face San Diego FC.

San Diego is 12-4-2 against conference opponents. San Diego has a 0-2-1 record in games it scores only one goal.

The Dynamo are 5-7-4 in Western Conference games. The Dynamo are fourth in the Western Conference drawing 108 corner kicks, averaging 5.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milan Iloski has scored nine goals and added one assist for San Diego. Anders Dreyer has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Ezequiel Ponce has scored five goals and added one assist for the Dynamo. Felipe De Andrade Vieira has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Diego: 8-1-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Dynamo: 4-5-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: Anisse Saidi (injured), Hamady Diop (injured), Alejandro Alvarado (injured), Willy Kumado (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Luca de la Torre (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured), Paddy McNair (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured).

Dynamo: Nelson Quinones (injured), Jack Mcglynn (injured), Griffin Dorsey (injured), Andrew Tarbell (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

