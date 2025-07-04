San Jose Earthquakes take home draw streak into matchup with the New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls (8-7-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (7-7-6, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose -103, New York +235, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes host the New York Red Bulls after playing to a draw in three home games in a row.

The Earthquakes are 3-3-4 in home games. Christian Arango leads the second-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with 10. The Earthquakes have scored 40 goals.

The Red Bulls are 1-6-3 in road games. The Red Bulls rank eighth in the league allowing 24 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arango has scored 10 goals and added one assist for the Earthquakes. DeJuan Jones has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has scored 11 goals with one assist for the Red Bulls. Mohammed Sofo has four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 4-1-5, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Red Bulls: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Noel Arthur Buck (injured), Niko Tsakiris (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured).

Red Bulls: Daniel Edelman (injured), Cameron Harper (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press