Late equalizer stops Betis win in warmup for Europa Conference League final

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Real Betis was denied a last La Liga win of the season by a late Valencia equalizer on Friday before next week’s Europa League Conference final against Chelsea.

On-loan Manchester United winger Antony leaned back and curled in a superb left foot shot into the corner five minutes before halftime to give the home side the advantage.

However, substitute Rafa Mir lashed a low shot past Adrian at his near post to make it 1-1.

There was little at stake but pride for both teams, with Betis closing its La Liga campaign in sixth place. Valencia was 12th.

Betis faces Chelsea in Breslavia next Wednesday aiming to win its first ever European trophy, and more than 51,000 fans turned out at Estadio Benito Villamarín to see it off.

It was another happy evening for Antony, the resurgent star who celebrated his fifth goal since joining on loan in January by holding up a shirt with his new nickname, Antonio de Triana.

The Brazilian would like to stay in Seville but it is unknown where United’s $95 million signing from Ajax in 2022 will be playing next season.

