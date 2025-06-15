Russell, Gozo score goals, Real Salt Lake snap 7-game winless streak, beats DC United 2-0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Johnny Russell scored his first goal of the season, 18-year-old Zavier Gozo also scored a goal and Real Salt Lake beat D.C. United 2-0 on Saturday night to snap their seven-game winless streak.

Rafael Cabral finished with a save and had his fourth shutout of the season for Salt Lake (5-10-3).

Russell, who signed with Salt Lake in April after he scored 60 goals across seven MLS seasons for Kansas City, scored in the 23rd minute. Russell ran down the right side onto a long ball-ahead played by Diogo Goncalves, cut back to evade a defender near the right corner of the area and rolled a shot into the net to give RSL a 1-0 lead.

The 35-year-old Russell, who made his first start for the club, was replaced at halftime by Aiden Hezarkhani, the 17-year-old rookie’s second MLS appearance.

Gozo slipped behind the defense, ran onto a long ball-ahead played by Alexandros Katranis and beat goalkeeper Luis Barraza to make it 2-0 in the 77th.

Salt Lake had 58% possession and outshot D.C. United 19-8, 7-1 on target.

Barraza finished with five saves.

D.C. United (4-9-6), coming off a 7-1 loss to Chicago last Saturday, has just one win in its last eight games.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer