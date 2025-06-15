Chawinga’s late goal seals Kansas City Current’s fifth straight win, 4-2 over Racing Louisville

Temwa Chawinga scored her eighth goal of the season and the Kansas City Current won their fifth straight game, beating Racing Louisville 4-2 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday night.

Elsewhere in the NWSL, the Chicago Stars were held to a 2-2 tie with the Seattle Reign; and the North Carolina Courage snatched a late 2-1 win against Angel City.

The Current (10-2-0) bullied Louisville (5-5-2) early and had a 3-0 lead by the 19th minute.

Louisville defender Lauren Millet headed into her own net for the opening goal after just two minutes. Michelle Cooper then finished off a counterattack at the near post in the 15th before Bia Zaneratto got the third from the center of the box in the 19th.

Louisville’s Janine Sonis scored off a cross from Millet in the 62nd minute to make it 3-1. Uchenna Kanu’s header from a corner kick in the 88th then made it 3-2.

Chawinga’s strike in the fifth minute of stoppage time made it 4-2. She has scored in all five games of the team’s win streak.

Ludmila scores twice as Stars drop lead for draw

Ludmila scored two first-half goals for the Stars but the Reign came back with a pair of goals in the final minutes for the draw at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

The Stars (1-8-3) had a 2-0 lead going into the final three minutes of regulation but the Reign (5-4-2) stole a point at the end.

Ludmila scored her first in the 11th minute with a solo effort, picking up the ball in her own half and dribbling 60 yards before shooting past Claudia Dickey.

She made it 2-0 in the 13th minute, after a long ball over the top of the Reign backline played her through one-on-one with Dickey.

Lynn Biyendolo got the first of Seattle’s goals in the 87th minute and Jordyn Bugg found the equalizer in the 89th.

Nearly 27,000 fans attended the game that was part of a double header with Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire.

Substitute Pinto scores winner for Courage

Brianna Pinto scored just seven minutes after coming off the bench for the North Carolina Courage in a 2-1 win against Angel City.

The Courage (4-5-3) had lost all three of their previous visits to BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Cortnee Vine had made it 1-0 in the first minute of the game when she slid the ball into the net from a cross by Manaka Matsukubo.

Riley Tiernan scored her seventh goal of the season to bring Angel City (4-5-3) level at 1-1 in the 11th minute, heading in a cross from Gisele Thompson.

The winner came from a scramble in the box in the fifth minute of stoppage time. After Angel City defender Miyabi Moriya blocked a shot on the line, Pinto scooped up the ball and fired it in from five yards out.

By THEO LLOYD-HUGHES

Associated Press