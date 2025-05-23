Los Angeles FC looks to end road draw streak against CF Montreal

Los Angeles FC (6-4-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. CF Montreal (1-9-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC +110, Montreal +238, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC plays CF Montreal after playing to a draw in three straight road games.

Montreal is 0-3-2 in home games. Montreal has scored eight goals while conceding 23 for a -15 goal differential.

LAFC is 1-3-3 in road games. LAFC ranks fourth in the league with 25 goals led by Denis Bouanga with seven.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prince-Osei Owusu has three goals and two assists for Montreal. Giacomo Vrioni has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Bouanga has scored seven goals and added three assists for LAFC. Cengiz Under has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 1-6-3, averaging 0.6 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

LAFC: 4-2-4, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Hennadiy Synchuk (injured), George Campbell (injured), Bryce Duke (injured), Dominik Yankov (injured).

LAFC: Maxime Chanot (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press