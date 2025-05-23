San Diego FC takes shutout streak into matchup with the LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy (0-10-4, 16th in the Western Conference) vs. San Diego FC (7-4-3, third in the Western Conference)

San Diego; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -169, Los Angeles +398, Draw +318; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego FC comes into a matchup with the LA Galaxy after recording two straight shutout wins.

San Diego is 7-3-2 against Western Conference opponents. Anders Dreyer leads the second-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with six. San Diego has scored 25 goals.

The Galaxy are 0-7-4 against conference opponents. The Galaxy have a 0-5 record in one-goal matches.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. San Diego won the last game 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dreyer has six goals and four assists for San Diego. Hirving Lozano has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Christian Ramirez has four goals and one assist for the Galaxy. Marco Reus has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Diego: 5-4-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Galaxy: 0-7-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: Hamady Diop (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured).

Galaxy: Riqui Puig (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press