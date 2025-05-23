Houston Dynamo take shutout streak into matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes

Houston Dynamo (4-6-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (5-6-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +106, Houston +229, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo come into a matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes after recording two straight shutout wins.

The Earthquakes are 4-4-1 in conference play. The Earthquakes are 0-4-1 when they score just one goal.

The Dynamo are 4-5-3 against Western Conference teams. The Dynamo have a 1-5-1 record in games they score only one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Arango has nine goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Josef Martinez has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

Ezequiel Ponce has scored three goals with one assist for the Dynamo. Ondrej Lingr has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 3-4-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Dynamo: 4-3-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Noel Arthur Buck (injured), Niko Tsakiris (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured).

Dynamo: Nelson Quinones (injured), Lawrence Ennali (injured), Andrew Tarbell (injured), Daniel Steres (injured), Erik Sviatchenko (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press