Man United and Tottenham clash in all-English Europa League final looking to salvage season View Photo

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Manchester United and Tottenham will meet in an all-English final in the Europa League later on Wednesday, with both clubs hoping to end a dismal season on a high note.

The trophy will offer some relief for the winner, while the loser is likely to face a fresh wave of criticism.

United is unbeaten in the Europa League this season but is down in 16th place in the Premier League, one spot ahead of Tottenham.

Tottenham was beaten in the 2019 Champions League final by Liverpool, and has not lifted a trophy since the 2008 English League Cup. United picked up its last silverware in the 2024 FA Cup.

There was fan trouble overnight in the Basque Country city of Bilbao, where more than 50,000 English fans were expected, many of them without tickets. Supporters from both clubs confronted each other on the streets and in bars, with some throwing trash bins, bottles and other objects at each other.

There were also Spanish media reports of confrontations in nearby towns and cities, where many of the fans were staying to avoid overpriced accommodation in Bilbao.

There were no reports of serious injuries in the confrontations.

Tottenham has won all three matches it has played against United this season. It is unbeaten in six straight games against its final rival, with the last five under manager Ange Postecoglou.

United and Tottenham have met in just one previous final — the 2009 League Cup when Alex Ferguson’s Red Devils won 4-1 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Son Heung-min will have a chance to end his title drought, and crown 10 years of service for Tottenham.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer