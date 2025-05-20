Omar Marmoush scores stunning goal as Kevin De Bruyne says goodbye to Man City View Photo

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Omar Marmoush’s stunning long-range strike upstaged Kevin De Bruyne on the Manchester City great’s Etihad farewell.

Marmoush let fly from around 30 yards (meters) to put City ahead in its 3-1 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The victory moved Pep Guardiola’s team up to third in the standings and left Champions League qualification in its own hands heading into the last round of the season.

De Bruyne was making his final home appearance for City before leaving the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

After a trophy-laden 10 years, the Belgium international was greeted with a huge banner declaring him “King Kev” and given a standing ovation when he was substituted off in the second half.

But it was Marmoush’s goal after 14 minutes that lit up the match as his dipping shot clipped the post before crashing into the top corner.

It was the type of goal that De Bruyne would have been proud of in a career that has seen him score numerous spectacular strikes of his own.

De Bruyne missed a glorious chance to cap his farewell with a goal when missing an open net from close range — shooting against the bar.

Bernardo Silva doubled City’s lead in the 38th and substitute Nico Gonzalez added a third in the 89th. Deniel Jebbison pulled one back for Bournemouth in added time in a game that saw both teams reduced to 10 men.

The win saw City bounce back from its FA Cup final loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday. It also means City needs a point in its final game against Fulham on Sunday to all but guarantee Champions League soccer next season, given its superior goal difference to top-five rivals Chelsea and Aston Villa.

The loss ended Bournemouth’s slim hopes of qualifying for Europe.

De Bruyne tribute

City unveiled a mosaic of De Bruyne at the club’s academy and named a road on its campus after him.

The 33-year-old De Bruyne was part of a period of unprecedented success for City, which saw it win 16 major trophies including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

He waved to the crowd and City fans serenaded him as he left the field in the second half before embracing Guardiola on the touchline.

He is the latest City great to have a mural made in his honor, joining Yaya Toure, Joe Hart, David Silva, Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan.

Rodri returns

Rodri returned to action eight months after having surgery on an ACL injury that ruled him out for the majority of the season.

The Ballon d’Or winner came on as a second-half substitute to make his first appearance since being injured against Arsenal on Sept. 22.

His return means he is likely to be available for the Club World Cup in the United States in June and July.

Palace party

There was no hangover for Crystal Palace after Saturday’s FA Cup victory over City.

Eddie Nketiah scored twice in a 4-2 win against Wolves.

Just days after Palace’s win at Wembley secured its first major trophy, the team kept the party going in front of its home fans at Selhurst Park.

Wolves went ahead through Emmanuel Agbadou, but two goals from Nketiah in the space of five minutes in the first half put the home side in front.

Eberechi Eze — who scored the winning goal in the final — was on target again late on.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By JAMES ROBSON

AP Soccer Writer