Galaxy give multi-year contract extension to coach Greg Vanney while mired in historic winless skid

Head coach Greg Vanney has been given a multi-year contract extension by the defending MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy despite their historic 13-game winless skid to start the new season.

The Galaxy announced the deal Friday for Vanney even though the club has 10 losses and three draws in the worst start to a season by any team in MLS history.

Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz said the decision to keep Vanney for the long term was made last year. Vanney, a two-time MLS Cup champion coach, was previously under contract only through the current season.

“Greg is one of the most respected and successful coaches in MLS history, and we are excited to be continuing under his leadership,” Kuntz said in a statement. “While this season’s results haven’t reflected our standards, this was a decision made following our 2024 MLS Cup victory, and we remain confident in the project we are building with Greg and we have a clear path forward to returning to an MLS champion level. Greg’s commitment to development, culture, and high standards is unwavering.”

Vanney led the Galaxy to their MLS-record sixth league title last season in a stunning turnaround for a team that had almost no success in the previous decade since winning the 2014 title. LA finished second in the Western Conference before streaking through the playoffs and beating the New York Red Bulls 2-1 at home in the MLS Cup Final.

Vanney also won the MLS Cup and reached three MLS Cup Finals during his lengthy tenure with Toronto before the former Galaxy defender returned to his native Southern California in 2021. The Galaxy made the playoffs in two of Vanney’s first four seasons in charge.

But the new season has been horrific for the Galaxy without star midfielder Riqui Puig, who led MLS in touches last season by a wide margin before he tore a knee ligament in the conference final.

Forward Dejan Joveljic, midfielder Mark Delgado and MLS Cup MVP Gastón Brugman were among the contributors who had to be moved in the offseason due to the salary cap constraints annually created for MLS champions.

Designated players Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec and Marco Reus all returned for the new season, but all have struggled with injuries — and the Galaxy are foundering with just three points from 13 games. The Galaxy have earned one victory this season, beating Herediano 4-1 in a CONCACAF Champions Cup match in March.

The Galaxy lost 1-0 to Sporting Kansas City earlier this month despite not giving up a shot, falling on an own-goal by Maya Yoshida. LA then matched the worst margin of defeat in MLS history during a 7-0 drubbing from the Red Bulls.

The Galaxy lost 3-2 to Philadelphia on Wednesday. They host Los Angeles FC on Sunday night in the El Tráfico rivalry game.

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer