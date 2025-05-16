San Diego FC hosts Sporting Kansas City after shutout win

Sporting Kansas City (3-8-2, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. San Diego FC (7-4-2, second in the Western Conference)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -181, Sporting Kansas City +430, Draw +315; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Colorado Rapids 2-0, San Diego FC faces Sporting Kansas City.

San Diego is 7-3-1 against Western Conference opponents. San Diego has a 0-2-1 record in games it scores a single goal.

Sporting KC is 3-6-2 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC has a 1-6 record in matches decided by one goal.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Dreyer has scored six goals and added four assists for San Diego. Hirving Lozano has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Dejan Joveljic has six goals and one assist for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Diego: 5-4-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 3-5-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: Hamady Diop (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured).

Sporting KC: Memo Rodriguez (injured), Logan Ndenbe (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press