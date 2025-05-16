New England Revolution take on the San Jose Earthquakes in non-conference matchup

San Jose Earthquakes (5-6-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New England Revolution (5-4-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -110, San Jose +241, Draw +288; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution host the San Jose Earthquakes in non-conference action.

The Revolution are 2-2-0 at home. The Revolution have a 3-0-0 record in games they score a pair of goals.

The Earthquakes are 2-3-0 in road games. The Earthquakes lead the Western Conference with 29 goals. Christian Arango leads the team with nine.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carles Gil has six goals and two assists for the Revolution. Leonardo Campana has two goals over the past 10 games.

Arango has scored nine goals and added one assist for the Earthquakes. Cristian Espinoza has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 5-4-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Earthquakes: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Malcolm Fry (injured), Andrew Farrell (injured).

Earthquakes: Noel Arthur Buck (injured), Niko Tsakiris (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press