San Diego FC hosts the Colorado Rapids in conference action

Colorado Rapids (4-4-4, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Diego FC (6-4-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -150, Colorado +335, Draw +312; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego FC and the Colorado Rapids square off in Western Conference play.

San Diego is 6-3-1 against Western Conference opponents. San Diego ranks sixth in the Western Conference drawing 59 corner kicks, averaging 4.9 per game.

The Rapids are 3-3-4 against Western Conference teams. The Rapids are 10th in the Western Conference with 15 goals led by Rafael Navarro with five.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. The Rapids won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Dreyer has scored five goals and added four assists for San Diego. Onni Valakari has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Navarro has five goals and one assist for the Rapids. Djordje Mihailovic has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Diego: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Rapids: 4-4-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: Andres Reyes (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured).

Rapids: Ali Fadal (injured), Adam James Beaudry (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press