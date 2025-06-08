Mikkel Desler, Brad Stuver help Austin end 8-match winless streak with 2-0 victory over Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Defender Mikkel Desler scored his first career goal six minutes into the match and Brad Stuver posted his seventh clean sheet of the season as Austin beat the Colorado Rapids 2-0 on Saturday night to end an eight-match winless streak.

Austin grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 6th minute when Desler took a pass from Dani Pereira and scored in his 13th career appearance over two seasons. Pereira’s assist was his first this season after collecting the first five of his career last year.

Austin grabbed a two-goal lead in the 66th minute on an own goal by Rafael Navarro off a corner kick by Owen Wolff.

Stuver finished with five saves for Austin (6-7-5).

Nico Hansen stopped five shots for the Rapids (6-7-4) in his fifth career start to begin a three-match homestand. He entered with two clean sheets, 16 saves and three goals allowed.

The Rapids beat Austin 1-0 on the road in the third match of the season. Navarro had the lone goal.

Austin won on the road for the first time since beating St. Louis City 1-0 on March 30. Austin hadn’t won since beating the Los Angeles Galaxy 1-0 at home on April 19.

Austin will host New York City FC on Saturday. The Rapids will host Orlando City on Saturday.

