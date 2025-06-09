Update:Structure Fire In Tuolumne

Update at 6:14 p.m.: All previous evacuation warnings have been lifted. A road closure is in place on Canyonview at Stardust, and authorities are continuing to ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Update at 6:00 p.m.: Currently, no evacuation orders are in place due to this fire. Evacuation warnings remain for Evergreen Drive, Canyonview Drive, Moonbeam Drive, and Sandy Lane.

Original post at 5:49 p.m.: Tuolumne, CA– A fully involved structure fire has spread into nearby vegetation in the 18800 block of Evergreen Drive. The fire has also reached a second structure. Evacuation orders are in effect for Evergreen Drive, with evacuation warnings issued for Canyonview Drive and Moonbeam. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that if you feel unsafe, leave the area, do not wait for an official evacuation order. A request has been made for a hard closure from Pool Station Road to Ponderosa Hills. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.