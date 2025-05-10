Invincibles: Chelsea completes historic unbeaten campaign in Women’s Super League View Photo

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea became the first team to complete an undefeated 22-game campaign in the Women’s Super League after beating Liverpool 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time goal by Aggie Beever-Jones in the final round on Saturday.

Already crowned champion, Chelsea finished with 60 points — 12 more than second-place Arsenal — after 19 wins and three draws.

The league was expanded to 12 teams, with 22 games in the season, in 2019-20.

Chelsea won the Women’s League Cup in March and is into the Women’s FA Cup final against Manchester United on May 18 in a bid to secure the domestic treble.

The team’s only losses in all competitions this season were in both legs against Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League semifinals.

Chelsea, Arsenal and third-place Manchester United will be England’s representatives in the Women’s Champions League next season.

Arsenal beat United 4-3 in front of 46,603 supporters at Emirates Stadium on Saturday to seal second place.

