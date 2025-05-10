Vancouver Whitecaps bring home winning streak into matchup with Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC (5-4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8-1-2, first in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver -101, LAFC +243, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps host Los Angeles FC looking to prolong a three-game home winning streak.

The Whitecaps are 7-0-1 against Western Conference opponents. The Whitecaps have a 3-0 record in one-goal games.

LAFC is 4-4-2 in conference games. LAFC ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 55 shots on goal, averaging 5.0 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian White has scored six goals for the Whitecaps. Tristan Blackmon has two goals over the last 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has four goals and three assists for LAFC. David Emmanuel Martinez Morales has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 7-1-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

LAFC: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Brian White (injured), Mathias Laborda (injured), Ryan Gauld (injured).

LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Odin Thiago Holm (injured), Maxime Chanot (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press