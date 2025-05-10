Man City’s surprising draw at Southampton throws Champions League hopes into doubt
Manchester City’s Champions League qualification ambitions were thrown back into doubt on Saturday after a surprising 0-0 draw at already-relegated Southampton, the Premier League’s last-placed team.
It could prove to be two crucial dropped points for third-placed City in a six-team race for the four remaining spots to get into the Champions League, along with champion Liverpool.
Even Erling Haaland’s return after a six-week absence because of injury couldn’t inspire City, which dragged itself into a better position in the league on the back of four straight wins.
City had two points more than Newcastle and Chelsea — who meet at St. James’ Park on Sunday — and four more than Nottingham Forest, which hosts already-relegated Leicester on Sunday.
Seventh-placed Villa was a further point back and visits Bournemouth later Saturday.
City’s unprecedented four-year reign as champion was ended by Liverpool this season.
The draw lifted Southampton onto 12 points — one more than the lowest ever points haul in a single season, set by Derby County in 2007-08.
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer