Lozano leads San Diego FC against Saint Louis City SC

San Diego FC (5-4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (2-5-4, 13th in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis +143, San Diego +160, Draw +270; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Hirving Lozano leads San Diego FC into a matchup with Saint Louis City SC after scoring two goals against Dallas.

Saint Louis is 2-3-4 against Western Conference opponents. Saint Louis is 1-3 in one-goal matches.

San Diego is 5-3-1 against conference opponents. San Diego is seventh in the Western Conference allowing just 15 goals.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcel Hartel has two goals for Saint Louis. Cedric Teuchert has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Anders Dreyer has four goals and four assists for San Diego. Lozano has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 2-5-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

San Diego: 4-4-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Henry Kessler (injured), Chris Durkin (injured), Tomas Totland (injured), Roman Burki (injured).

San Diego: Andres Reyes (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press