LA Galaxy look for first win of the season, visit the New York Red Bulls

LA Galaxy (0-8-3, 16th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (4-4-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -121, Los Angeles +303, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy seek their first win of the season when they visit the New York Red Bulls.

The Red Bulls are 4-1-1 at home. The Red Bulls are 1-3-0 when they score only one goal.

The Galaxy are 0-4-2 in road games. The Galaxy are 0-4 in games decided by one goal.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has scored four goals for the Red Bulls. Omar Valencia has four assists over the past 10 games.

Christian Ramirez has four goals and one assist for the Galaxy. Diego Fagundez has scored one goal over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 4-3-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Galaxy: 0-7-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Daniel Edelman (injured), Marcelo Morales (injured), Cameron Harper (injured), Dylan Nealis (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).

Galaxy: Riqui Puig (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press