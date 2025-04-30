Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr out of Asian Champions League with semifinal loss to Kawasaki Frontale

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s wait for a major trophy in Saudi Arabia is set to continue as Al-Nassr lost 3-2 to Kawasaki Frontale in the Asian Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo, who signed for the Riyadh club in December 2022, had chances but failed to score.

Kawasaki will face another Saudi Arabian team, Al-Ahli, in Saturday’s final with both teams looking for a first continental title.

Kawasaki was ahead after just 10 minutes thanks to a spectacular volley from Tatsuya Ito. Just before the half-hour mark, however, former Liverpool star Sadio Mane scored for Al-Nassr to make it 1-1.

Soon after, Ronaldo headed against the woodwork but it was Kawasaki who scored next, restoring its lead three minutes before the break through Yuto Ozeki.

Al-Nassr continued to attack but fell further behind after 76 minutes as Akihiro Ienaga scored from close range.

Ayman Yahya scored for Al-Nassr with three minutes remaining but despite Ronaldo and Jhon Duran — signed for over $100 million from English Premier League club Aston Villa in January — going close, the Riyadh club could not get the equalizer.

Two-time finalist Al-Ahli reached the final by beating fellow Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal 3-1 on Tuesday.

