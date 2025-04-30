Chelsea on the brink of Women’s Super League title after Arsenal’s big loss

Chelsea has the chance to clinch a sixth straight Women’s Super League title on Wednesday.

With second-place Arsenal losing 5-2 at Aston Villa, Chelsea — the leader by six points — can move into an unassailable advantage with two games remaining by avoiding defeat at Manchester United in a match kicking off at 1915 GMT.

Chelsea has already won the League Cup this season and has advanced to the FA Cup final, where the team will face Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 18. It lost to Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League semifinals.

Chelsea also completed the Premier League-FA Cup-League Cup treble in the 2020-21 season.

Arsenal, which was coming off a 4-1 victory over Lyon to reach the Champions League final on Sunday, was the last team other than Chelsea to win the Super League — in 2019.

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer